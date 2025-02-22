Lewis Hamilton issues Mercedes SNUB in stunning Ferrari admission

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has candidly spoken about his fresh team switch to Ferrari in the first in-depth interview since joining the Scuderia.

The seven-time champion shocked the world of motorsport this time last year by announcing that he had decided to leave Mercedes after 12 iconic years with Toto Wolff's outfit.

The highly anticipated 2025 Ferrari Formula 1 merch is available to buy right now.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner issues official statement as team principal replacement CONFIRMED

Hamilton and Mercedes became the most successful pairing in the sport's history, with the British racing legend's talent taking the Silver Arrows to the top of the team standings for eight years in a row between 2014 and 2021.

During his tenure with the team, Hamilton himself also secured six of his seven drivers' titles before being infamously knocked off his throne by the now reigning champion, Max Verstappen, at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

Following the return of the ground effect technical regulations in 2022, Hamilton struggled to pilot his Mercedes machinery to the front of the pack after the team took a clear step backwards thanks to their unsuccessful zero-pod design.

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce driver change for 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton led Mercedes to eight consecutive constructors' championships during his tenure at Toto Wolff's team

Click here to get your hands on the first Ferrari hat featuring Hamilton's iconic driver number 44.

Hamilton's yearning for Ferrari finally met

After facing issues with his Mercedes for two full seasons, Hamilton gave in to the calling of Ferrari, the most successful team in F1 history, but still had to face another dismal season at Mercedes first in 2024.

Having previously dealt with a car that suffered severely from porpoising and even enduring a 945-day winless streak, the former champion appears rejuvenated having now switched to the Scuderia.

In his first extended interview with Ferrari, Hamilton revealed how long he has been dreaming of the moment to race in red, snubbing his past experiences in F1 with former team Mercedes.

"I’ve always imagined what it would be like, sitting in the cockpit surrounded by red," Hamilton admitted.

"I’ve been waiting such a long time for it so firing the car up, it’s like such a new unchartered journey, it’s the most exciting thing that’s happened to me in as long as I can remember."

As an official partner of Ferrari F1 team, the PUMA website now stock the 2025 team kit along with a stylish selection of the Scuderia's merch.

READ MORE: F1 2025 car launches - What will the stars drive in 2025?

Related