Hamilton set for Abu Dhabi 2021 REPEAT in cheeky title battle warning
Hamilton set for Abu Dhabi 2021 REPEAT in cheeky title battle warning
A former Mercedes driver and Max Verstappen ally has cheekily hinted that the 2025 season could come down to the same situation as the infamous 2021 title race.
That season ended with one of the most controversial races in Formula 1 history, with Michael Masi infamously breaking with safety car precedent by setting up a last-lap showdown between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, sending Toto Wolff barking mad in the garage.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner breaks silence as Verstappen SPLIT decision confirmed
READ MORE: Hamilton secures VICTORY as Leclerc crushed in first Ferrari showdown
Masi was subsequently removed from his role as race director after an FIA investigation into the events of the race, which ended with Verstappen winning the first of his four consecutive world championships.
Hamilton hasn't been able to retrieve his championship-contending form since that day, with Mercedes' performance declining steadily in the years since, while Verstappen's fortunes have only improved, doggedly chasing perfection.
To rep Red Bull and their astonishing domination of the sport, click here to purchase the official F1 team merch
READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement
Ex-Mercedes star eggs on Hamilton Verstappen rivalry
Former Mercedes esports driver and current Red Bull sim racing star Jarno Opmeer, a close ally of Verstappen thanks to their sim racing links, has cheekily suggested that the Dutchman and his former rival Hamilton will be facing off again in 2025. Er. Sort of.
Opmeer posted a picture snipped from the internet of a pair of dogs, one in a Red Bull vest and the other in Mercedes gear, with 'Max Furstappen' and 'Lewoof Hamilton' written on them respectively, with the accompanying caption: 'The real 2025 title battle'.
We know. We'd have preferred 'Lewis Houndmilton' too.
Opmeer may not have been suggesting that Hamilton and Verstappen will actually go head to head this coming season, but with the pace Ferrari had in 2024, the Brit could prove there's life in the old dog yet.
READ MORE: Wolff issues 'divorce' statement after Hamilton Ferrari crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton set for Abu Dhabi 2021 REPEAT in cheeky title battle warning
- 17 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner breaks silence as Verstappen SPLIT decision confirmed
- 1 hour ago
F1 boss drops MASSIVE hint on controversial driver future
- 1 hour ago
Newey drops NEW F1 team domination bombshell
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton Ferrari DEADLINE revealed as championship issue emerges
- 3 hours ago
Horner warns of Red Bull CHALLENGES as pivotal return sealed
- Today 19:12