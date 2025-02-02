Hamilton set for Abu Dhabi 2021 REPEAT in cheeky title battle warning

A former Mercedes driver and Max Verstappen ally has cheekily hinted that the 2025 season could come down to the same situation as the infamous 2021 title race.

That season ended with one of the most controversial races in Formula 1 history, with Michael Masi infamously breaking with safety car precedent by setting up a last-lap showdown between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, sending Toto Wolff barking mad in the garage.

Masi was subsequently removed from his role as race director after an FIA investigation into the events of the race, which ended with Verstappen winning the first of his four consecutive world championships.

Hamilton hasn't been able to retrieve his championship-contending form since that day, with Mercedes' performance declining steadily in the years since, while Verstappen's fortunes have only improved, doggedly chasing perfection.

Lewis Hamilton lost the title at the last possible second in 2021

Sergio Perez played his own role in beating Lewis Hamilton

Ex-Mercedes star eggs on Hamilton Verstappen rivalry

Former Mercedes esports driver and current Red Bull sim racing star Jarno Opmeer, a close ally of Verstappen thanks to their sim racing links, has cheekily suggested that the Dutchman and his former rival Hamilton will be facing off again in 2025. Er. Sort of.

Opmeer posted a picture snipped from the internet of a pair of dogs, one in a Red Bull vest and the other in Mercedes gear, with 'Max Furstappen' and 'Lewoof Hamilton' written on them respectively, with the accompanying caption: 'The real 2025 title battle'.

We know. We'd have preferred 'Lewis Houndmilton' too.

Opmeer may not have been suggesting that Hamilton and Verstappen will actually go head to head this coming season, but with the pace Ferrari had in 2024, the Brit could prove there's life in the old dog yet.

