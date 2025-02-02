Wolff delivers stark rival WARNING in F1 setback talks
Toto Wolff has sent a huge warning to his Mercedes Formula 1 team about their competitiveness among the grid in the near future.
The Silver Arrows have been on a downward trajectory since the infamous Abu Dhabi 2021 debacle, finishing a distant fourth in the constructors' championship last year behind Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.
F1's regulations will change dramatically in 2026, with the landscape of competitiveness likely to shift as teams completely rebuild their engine and aerodynamic structures.
The 2025 season is likely to be an arms race to set up for the new regulations, with teams finally allowed to work on next season's cars – which should see a significant reduction in mid-season upgrades this year.
Mercedes wary of McLaren 2025 resurgence
Now, Wolff has been quizzed by AMuS as pre-season preparations continue around the sport, and was asked if he had a 'stomach ache' looking forward to the upcoming changes.
The expressive Austrian sent a warning to his team in response, insisting that they have to be widely focused in their work and admitted that a good engine alone won't be enough to keep them competitive – as they'll also supply their engines to rivals McLaren.
"I don't have a stomach ache," Wolff said.
"It's a super interesting challenge. You have to do your job as well as possible on all levels. A good engine alone won't get us anywhere. McLaren will have that."
Wolff and Mercedes will also have to do without legendary seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for the first time in more than a decade, instead integrating Kimi Antonelli into their setup for the upcoming season.
