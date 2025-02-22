close global

F1 News Today: Christian Horner issues official statement as team principal replacement CONFIRMED

Christian Horner has released a statement on social media after his nightmare outing at the F175 live launch.

McLaren confirm team principal REPLACEMENT in official statement

McLaren have released an official statement confirming a team principal replacement, with CEO Zak Brown issuing his excitement over the new appointment.

Lewis Hamilton delivers special Italian message for Ferrari team-mates

Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton has delivered a heartwarming message to the Tifosi in Italian ahead of his competitive debut with his new team.

EXCLUSIVE: F1 star issues Ricciardo REPLACEMENT details in driver debut admission

Formula 1 trainer Matt Tait has revealed the moment he knew Daniel Ricciardo was going to be replaced by Liam Lawson in a frank admission.

Red Bull DOWNFALL posed as former team insider speaks out

Former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger has spoken out about Red Bull’s downfall, following their third-place finish in the constructors’ championship in 2024.

Christian Horner issues statement after Red Bull F1 launch nightmare
Christian Horner issues statement after Red Bull F1 launch nightmare

F1 News Today: Verstappen at END of tether as Red Bull star reveals Lewis Hamilton talks
F1 News Today: Verstappen at END of tether as Red Bull star reveals Lewis Hamilton talks

Lewis Hamilton issues Mercedes SNUB in stunning Ferrari admission

F1 News Today: Christian Horner issues official statement as team principal replacement CONFIRMED

Verstappen tipped for NEW role as brutal Red Bull snub yields fresh target - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton delivers special Italian message for Ferrari team-mates

EXCLUSIVE: F1 star issues Ricciardo REPLACEMENT details in driver debut admission

Geri Horner issues Verstappen NEW role verdict in rival 'fighter' admission

