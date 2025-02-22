F1 News Today: Christian Horner issues official statement as team principal replacement CONFIRMED
Christian Horner has released a statement on social media after his nightmare outing at the F175 live launch.
McLaren confirm team principal REPLACEMENT in official statement
McLaren have released an official statement confirming a team principal replacement, with CEO Zak Brown issuing his excitement over the new appointment.
Lewis Hamilton delivers special Italian message for Ferrari team-mates
Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton has delivered a heartwarming message to the Tifosi in Italian ahead of his competitive debut with his new team.
EXCLUSIVE: F1 star issues Ricciardo REPLACEMENT details in driver debut admission
Formula 1 trainer Matt Tait has revealed the moment he knew Daniel Ricciardo was going to be replaced by Liam Lawson in a frank admission.
Red Bull DOWNFALL posed as former team insider speaks out
Former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger has spoken out about Red Bull’s downfall, following their third-place finish in the constructors’ championship in 2024.
