Lewis Hamilton delivers special Italian message for Ferrari team-mates

Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton has delivered a heartwarming message to the Tifosi in Italian ahead of his competitive debut with his new team.

The 2025 championship campaign will kick off at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, and Hamilton's preparations have severely ramped up both on and off the track to prepare for his first race with Ferrari.

The seven-time champion and his new team-mate Charles Leclerc have been taking part in all manner of promotional events and pre-season preparations this week, having first headed to the O2 Arena in London for the F1 75 Live launch.

The new driver duo unveiled their 2025 livery alongside all nine other teams on the grid before heading straight back to Italy to take the SF-25 out on track for the first time.

Both drivers had an early start with Leclerc getting behind the wheel of Ferrari's new machinery before Hamilton tried out what could be a championship-contending car in the afternoon.

Lewis Hamilton made his public debut with Ferrari this week at the F1 75 Live launch in London

Hamilton joins new team-mate Charles Leclerc and team principal Fred Vasseur at the Scuderia

Hamilton's Italian lessons clearly paying off!

The British racing star has become an immediate hit with the Tifosi, at least during the off-season, with both his debut and first time driving the new car at Fiorano this week attracting thousands of fans to Ferrari's private testing track in Italy.

Ahead of the 40-year-old's first season with the team, Hamilton revealed that he has been taking lessons to improve his Italian language skills.

In a short clip posted by Sky Sports F1 to social media platform ‘X’, Hamilton showed off the fruits of his language lessons, delivering a message in Italian which translated to: "I’m happy to start this new adventure with you all in Ferrari, I’m very excited."