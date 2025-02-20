Williams star confirms team-mate EXIT ahead of 2025 season

Williams Formula 1 star Alex Albon has confirmed a major exit concerning his new team-mate Carlos Sainz ahead of the duo's debut season racing alongside each other.

James Vowles' outfit heads into the 2025 campaign hopeful that they can improve on their disappointing ninth-place finish in the constructors' standings last year, thanks to the efforts of another new driver lineup.

Williams started last season with the driver duo of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, but after fifteen rounds of the championship and one costly crash too many, Albon's American team-mate was dropped by the F1 team.

Next to take up the mantle as Albon's partner was Williams junior driver Franco Colapinto, who abandoned his F2 campaign to accept the promotion.

The Argentine racer impressed immediately, and has now left Williams to work as a reserve driver for Alpine in 2025, with the hope that a full-time race seat could become available at the Enstone-based outfit instead.

Williams handed Alex Albon a new team-mate in 2024 as Logan Sargeant was replaced

Albon was then joined by Franco Colapinto for the remainder of the 2024 season

Alex Albon reveals Carlos Sainz split

Both Albon and 21-year-old Colapinto knew their time together wouldn't last long as Williams had already secured the highly sought after signature of former Ferrari star Sainz after the Spaniard was left without a seat thanks to Lewis Hamilton's move to the Scuderia.

With Sainz now joining Williams, Albon has confirmed that despite frequent questions over the pair's relationship, they are no longer neighbours in Monaco.

Speaking on an episode of The Fast and the Curious podcast, Albon was asked if there was any truth to the rumour that the pair were neighbours even before becoming team-mates.

Carlos Sainz has left Ferrari to race alongside Alex Albon at Williams

"We did [live next to each other], directly next to each other as well," Albon revealed.

"People say neighbours but we were neighbour, neighbours. My door was directly opposite his door.

"I was the OG, I was there from day one, he moved in next to me so maybe he just wanted to be near me."

Albon further discussed his relationship with his new team-mate, describing the new pairing as 'cosy', and went on to confirm that Sainz is no longer his neighbour having moved out of the building now.

"I didn't really see him that much, a couple of times I passed him in the elevator, he was obviously Ferrari back then, this was pre-Wiliams.

"He's moved now by the way, he's gone, he's gone on to bigger and better things."

