F1 team boss plots RETURN timeline for axed driver

Formula 1 team principal James Vowles has revealed the timeline for Franco Colapinto's return to Williams.

The Argentine star made his F1 debut at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix, following Williams’ decision to drop Logan Sargeant, and instantly impressed on his debut.

F1 HEADLINES: Major Hamilton ERROR revealed as champion caught in FIA crossfire

READ MORE: Ferrari unveil NEW 2025 car ahead of Hamilton debut

Colapinto secured a P8 finish in just the second race of his campaign at the Azerbaijan GP, and further added to his points tally in Austin, but his season came to a whimpering end where he suffered three DNFs among his final outings.

Regardless of his performances in 2024 however, Colapinto would have had to move aside for Carlos Sainz who signed with Williams following his ousting from Ferrari earlier in the year.

To shop official Williams merchandise, click here to browse a variety of team pieces via F1 fanatics.

Carlos Sainz has made his track debut with Williams

Franco Colapinto is now an Alpine reserve driver

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet shocked as Verstappen baby tribute paid

Will Colapinto return to the F1 grid?

Colapinto was unable to secure a full-time drive elsewhere on the F1 grid for 2025, but was handed a career lifeline when he was announced as Alpine’s reserve driver for the upcoming season.

Following the debut of Williams' 2025 challenger, team principal James Vowles outlined when Colapinto will make a full-time F1 return, and that the Argentine racer could still make a Williams comeback.

READ MORE: Ferrari unveil NEW 2025 car ahead of Hamilton debut

James Vowles plots Franco Colapinto's Williams return

“There’s a period of time whereby I hope he is racing for Alpine,” Vowles said, as reported by the Athletic.

“The reason why we did this is that I wanted him to be racing in ’25 and or ’26. The best chance he has is with Alpine, as far as getting on the grid, that’s why he’s there.

“And I don’t mean that to the detriment of Jack. I hope Jack has a successful time. But ultimately, Franco is my driver that I want back in that car. After a period, he will return to Williams. That period is not a line set in stone where I can look you in the eye and say it.

“But I can say he’ll be back to Williams at some point.”