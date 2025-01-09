Axed F1 star handed lifeline in BLOCKBUSTER signing

Franco Colapinto has signed for Alpine on a multi-year deal, with the Argentine racer becoming the team's reserve driver for 2025.

Colapinto was a star of the 2024 grid, impressing when replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams midway through the season.

However, the 21-year-old was left without a seat in 2025 despite his impressive showings due to Williams' signing of race-winning driver Carlos Sainz.

With no seat for 2025, speculation over Colapinto's future has been rife, but now, a new role has been confirmed for the Argentine, who has left Williams to embark on a new journey elsewhere in the paddock.

Franco Colapinto has signed with Alpine

Flavio Briatore is working with Alpine as their executive advisor

Colapinto signs with Alpine

Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore suggested that he had one eye on Colapinto, should new driver signing Jack Doohan not hit the ground running. Also 21 years old, Doohan is set for his first full-time seat in F1, being signed by Alpine earlier in the year.

Now, it appears that the Australian youngster will be under immense pressure, with the threat of Colapinto looming large and the Argentine waiting in the wings to potentially take over should he not perform to Alpine's liking.

Colapinto has signed a multi-year deal, suggesting that at some stage in the future, the team will find a spot for him in their driver lineup.

In an official statement, Colapinto said of his new opportunity: "I am super excited to have the opportunity to join BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

"First of all, I want to say thank you to Williams for all their support from the moment I joined the Academy until the last race in Abu Dhabi. They turned my dream of racing in Formula One into reality, and I will always be grateful for that.

"Now, it is time for a new chapter, and to take on this challenge with BWT Alpine Formula One Team is truly an honour. A huge thank you to Luca [de Meo], Flavio [Briatore] and Oliver [Oakes] for believing in me and welcoming me into the team with open arms. I cannot wait to get started and see where this journey takes us.

"Also, a massive thank you to all my sponsors and partners who stood by me through the challenges of the 2024 season. Your support made it all possible, and to my incredible fans in Argentina: ‘Muchas gracias!’ Your passion and encouragement mean the world to me. Let’s aim for even greater things in 2025 and beyond."

VAMOS FRANCO 🇦🇷



He joins us on a multi-year deal. Franco will be our Reserve Driver for 2025 👌 — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 9, 2025

