Ex-racer believes Colapinto's F1 seat already under threat from shock driver

Franco Colapinto's seat at Alpine is already under threat according to an ex-Formula 1 star - despite the Argentine only just having made his debut with the team.

Colapinto was chosen to replace the underperforming Jack Doohan earlier this month, stepping up from his previous role as reserve driver.

The move came as little surprise following Doohan's dismal start to the 2025 campaign, during which he failed to register a single point, with Colapinto believed to have been given five races to prove his worth, a timeframe which has since been denied by team advisor Flavio Briatore.

He was in action for the first time at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, but endured a difficult day, finishing 16th, having also suffered a huge crash in qualifying.

And former F1 racer Timo Glock believes Mick Schumacher would be a better option if the youngster isn't up to the task.

"Mick has more experience than Franco Colapinto," Glock told Sky Sports Germany. "He would definitely be a candidate if Colapinto doesn't deliver. He's still learning.

"In the World Endurance Championship [WEC], he's always the fastest of the three drivers in his car. So he's definitely an option."

Will we see Mick Schumacher back in F1?

Schumacher currently races for Alpine in the WEC, but has made no secret of his desire to one day return to the F1 grid.

The 26-year-old spent two years at Haas after being crowned F2 champion, however struggled to make an impression before being axed in 2022.

He then spent two campaigns as backup to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes, but opted to step down from that role at the end of last season.

Schumacher - son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher - has also been linked with one of two vacant spots at Cadillac, who will make their introduction to F1 in 2026.

