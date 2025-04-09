Franco Colapinto has provided an update on his Formula 1 future, whilst issuing a stark warning to current drivers at Alpine.

The Argentine joined Alpine’s ranks as their reserve driver for 2025, after he was left without a seat due to the arrival of Carlos Sainz at Williams.

Not only will Colapinto undertake test and simulator work back at the team’s Enstone base, but his presence also places significant pressure on Alpine's current driver Jack Doohan to perform at the team.

Speaking on the Nude Project podcast, Colapinto issued an update on his future at the team and said: “I'm an Alpine driver, I have a contract with them. I'm working there and I'm hoping for an opportunity with that team. They made a huge effort to get me. If the other idiots fell asleep, it's too late now.”

Will Colapinto replace Doohan at Alpine?

Doohan suffered a huge incident at the Japanese Grand Prix, where he failed to open his DRS heading into Turn 1 and as a result crashed at 180mph.

The Aussie’s crash meant that he missed out on high-fuel running, putting him in a difficult position during Sunday’s race where he failed to complete a top ten finish.

Alpine are yet to score a point in the 2025 F1 season and currently languish at the bottom of the constructors’ standings, with a P13 and P15 the best result Pierre Gasly and Doohan could achieve at Suzuka.

During the Japanese GP weekend Colapinto tested with Alpine at Monza, where he took to the track in an older 2023 A523, with fellow reserve driver Paul Aron also taking part in the Testing of Previous Cars programme.

There is no direct correlation between Doohan’s crash and the tests, with the outings planned in advance and in this case utilised to give young drivers track time.

