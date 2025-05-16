New F1 star subject to pre-race FIA test at Imola Grand Prix

Franco Colapinto has been the subject of an FIA test ahead of this weekend's Imola Grand Prix, as he makes his return to the Formula 1 grid.

Following five months out of the sport, Colapinto will race at the Imola GP for Alpine, making his debut with the Enstone-based outfit.

The Argentine shone with Williams last year in a brief stint, but knew that he would be displaced at the end of the season by the arrival of Carlos Sainz from Ferrari.

Therefore, Colapinto opted to join Alpine, initially as a reserve driver, but will now make his debut with the team at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit after the axing of rookie driver Jack Doohan.

Doohan was replaced after just six races, following a string of poor results, and Colapinto's promotion makes him a new entry to the 2025 grid.

That means that the 21-year-old has had to undertake a key safety test conducted by the FIA. The test watches a driver closely, to see if they are able to escape from their cockpit within 12 seconds, in the case of an emergency.

All drivers are required to complete this test when they are new to the grid, and Colapinto passed according to an official FIA document, also passing the cockpit test that checks if there is clearance for a driver's knees.

Colapinto prepares for return

When Colapinto was signed by Alpine in the off-season, it was on a long-term deal, meaning the Argentine was probably given assurances that he would be given a chance in the car at some point.

However, he would not have expected it to be so soon, only missing the first six races of the 2025 season before being back on the grid with a new team.

As part of an 'ongoing review' of drivers by Alpine, Colapinto has only been signed for the next five races, as the team look to cement their driver lineup before the start of the 2026 season.

2026 sees regulation changes come sweeping into the sport, and could potentially see a major shake up of the current competitive order, offering chances to the likes of Alpine and Aston Martin to make some real gains.

