F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton signs new deal as Ferrari star absent at Imola Grand Prix
Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has signed an exclusive deal ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.
Ferrari issue Charles Leclerc health update as F1 star absent at Imola
Ferrari have provided a health update on star driver Charles Leclerc ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri handed trophy ahead of Imola Grand Prix
McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has already been handed a trophy in Italy despite on-track proceedings at this weekend's Imola Grand Prix not yet taking place.
Alpine facing bizarre F1 team principal setup at Imola Grand Prix
Alpine are set to adopt a rather unusual team principal setup at this weekend's Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.
Norris told ‘to take Piastri out of the equation’ ahead of Imola Grand Prix
McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been given a brutal order ahead of the Imola Grand Prix in response to his team-mate's growing success.
How the 2025 Imola Grand Prix could be its last F1 race
- 40 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton’s brother celebrates ‘biggest win ever’ after incredible racing weekend
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen blasted over 'dangerous' Ferrari test
- 2 hours ago
- 3 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Today 06:57
Mercedes F1 star 'in tears' as FIA announce outcome of inspection ahead of Imola Grand Prix - F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 23:42
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul