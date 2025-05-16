F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton signs new deal as Ferrari star absent at Imola Grand Prix

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has signed an exclusive deal ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Ferrari issue Charles Leclerc health update as F1 star absent at Imola

Ferrari have provided a health update on star driver Charles Leclerc ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri handed trophy ahead of Imola Grand Prix

McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has already been handed a trophy in Italy despite on-track proceedings at this weekend's Imola Grand Prix not yet taking place.

Alpine facing bizarre F1 team principal setup at Imola Grand Prix

Alpine are set to adopt a rather unusual team principal setup at this weekend's Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Norris told ‘to take Piastri out of the equation’ ahead of Imola Grand Prix

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been given a brutal order ahead of the Imola Grand Prix in response to his team-mate's growing success.

