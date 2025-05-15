Ferrari issue Charles Leclerc health update as F1 star absent at Imola

Ferrari have provided a health update on star driver Charles Leclerc ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Monegasque was scheduled be at the track today for media duties as his preparations for the upcoming race at Imola ramped up.

But his team have now issued a statement which has revealed that the 27-year-old will in fact be absent due to illness.

"Charles is feeling unwell and will not be coming to the track today," it read. "He will rest and focus on recovering and we expect him to be in the car tomorrow."

Ferrari pair in search of boost

Leclerc came into this season with genuine ambitions to challenge for the world title, but things haven't gone according to plan so far.

He currently sits fifth in the drivers' standings, and is already 78 points off early leader Oscar Piastri with just six races in the books.

However, he is at least consistently outperforming team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who has struggled to get to grips with his new machinery since making the blockbuster off-season switch from Mercedes.

The seven-time champion has finished in the top five just once in 2025, and has cut a frustrated figure throughout much of the opening months, prompting some pundits to suggest he may quit if results don't improve.

This weekend's grand prix at Imola provides a perfect opportunity for the Ferrari pair to kickstart their campaign in front of the tifosi.

