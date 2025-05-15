Norris told ‘to take Piastri out of the equation’ ahead of Imola Grand Prix

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been given a brutal order ahead of the Imola Grand Prix in response to his team-mate's growing success.

F1 heads to Italy this weekend for the seventh round of the 2025 campaign at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix with Norris still trailing behind his papaya partner Oscar Piastri in the drivers' standings.

The Woking-based outfit headed into the season on a high as the reigning constructors' champions for the first time in 26 years having brought an end to Red Bull's domination of the sport in 2024.

Despite claiming the trophy as a team however, Norris was unable to catch Red Bull's star man in the drivers' standings last year, leaving the British racer hungry to beat Max Verstappen heading into 2025.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's race in Imola, former Williams driver Juan Pablo Montoya has revealed he feels Norris is coming across 'desperate' in the way he is taking the fight to the Dutchman this year, suggesting he should concentrate on what he believes is a much more important battle.

Norris pursuing 'unnecessary' F1 fight with Verstappen

Montoya competed in F1 between 2001 and 2006 and claimed seven grand prix victories and 30 podiums before going on to try his luck across the pond in IndyCar and NASCAR.

Speaking to Spin Genie, the Colombian racer analysed Norris' performance with McLaren last time out, saying: "Miami was a good race, it was interesting. Lando Norris put himself in an unnecessary position at the start of the race. He's trying to fight Max Verstappen in a bit of a desperate manner, I think. If Norris were more analytical and determined, it would be easier for him.

"Norris is always the kind of guy who wants to show the car, he's trying to force Verstappen into a mistake that will never come," Montoya continued, suggesting a change in tactics for Norris would be best moving forward if he wants to top the standings.

"Norris needs to change his approach. He was in a prime position, he outqualified Oscar Piastri and had more pace than him. One bad decision hurt his race. I still think Norris managed to recover well, but he needs to focus on his own speed and drive to the best of his ability.

"Norris needs to take Piastri out of the equation. If he focuses on himself and his own speed, he can beat Verstappen and he'll automatically beat Piastri."

"We're all different when the helmet is on. The problem for Norris, you can take the fight to Max Verstappen, but the more points you're giving away to Oscar Piastri. Everyone loves to see the fight between Norris and Verstappen, but it is completely unnecessary for his fight for the championship."

