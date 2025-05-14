Max Verstappen issues Red Bull ultimatum

Max Verstappen has suggested he doesn't want to challenge for anything other than a win in Formula 1, sending a clear message to Red Bull after their recent dip in form.

The four-time world champion has had a difficult start to his 10th season with the team, winning just one of the first six races, and sitting 32 points off the top of the championship amid McLaren's dominance.

Verstappen's lacklustre start to the season stands out in contrast to his period of supreme dominance, with the Dutchman having won the last four championships consecutively, and racking up 53 race victories in that time.

His future at Red Bull has been called into question recently, with Helmut Marko suggesting his place within the team is of 'great concern', despite the 27-year-old technically being contracted until the end of 2028.

Red Bull advisor Marko also claimed there are performance-based exit clauses in that contract, however, and the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin have been frequently rumoured to be lining up a move for the Dutchman.

Speaking to media after the last championship round at the Miami Grand Prix, Verstappen suggested he was not happy with the current level of performance in his RB21.

"Zero chance [of winning in Miami], I tried something with the McLarens because I had nothing to lose," he told Viaplay.

"I had a bit of fun, there wasn't much more I could do. The virtual safety car just came out, well, it could happen, but it doesn't matter if I finish third or fourth, that's not what I'm here for, obviously."

Verstappen's disappointment showing at Red Bull

During the main event at the Miami GP, Verstappen could have been on for a podium, but the aforementioned virtual safety car allowed Mercedes' George Russell to get ahead of the Red Bull and the Brit went on to claim his fourth podium in six races.

Verstappen currently sits third in the drivers' championship, as do his team in the constructors' standings, with both Mercedes and McLaren appearing to be faster than Red Bull in the early stages of the season.

Verstappen's comments about only wanting to be challenging for wins may cause some alarm around an already chaotic Red Bull garage, with Marko revealing there are already fears that the team may lose their star driver.

Red Bull's performance has been on the decline for around 12 months now, and the regulation changes in 2026 could either be seen as a terrific opportunity for them to become a dominant force once more, or a recipe for more misery as the outfit end their Honda partnership and introduce the new Red Bull Powertrains department as Ford return to the sport as the team's technical partner.

