F1 News Today: Verstappen rival test confirmed as star named in SHOCK Cadillac transfer talk

Red Bull Formula 1 star Max Verstappen has confirmed he has participated in a test with a rival manufacturer.

Mercedes star named in ideal Cadillac F1 driver lineup

A Mercedes star has been backed to secure one of two coveted seats at Cadillac next season.

F1 team boss Zak Brown bought $243k lewd sex act letter

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has revealed that he is the owner of a lewd piece of sport memorabilia, which was bought at an auction for $242,788.80.

F1 legend honoured by British Royalty after collecting major prize

Formula 1 legend Martin Brundle has been honoured by the British Royal Family after receiving a prestigious award.

F1 team accused of 'bullying' McLaren star

McLaren boss Zak Brown has accused a rival Formula 1 team of ‘bullying’ his driver Oscar Piastri, after he reflected on the Aussie’s arrival at the team.

  • Yesterday 21:53
Verstappen confirms test with rival manufacturer
Max Verstappen

  • Yesterday 18:53

Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli reveals 'tense' first meeting with Hamilton ally

  • 28 minutes ago
Perez F1 return handed major BOOST by team chief

  • 1 hour ago
  • 2 hours ago
Toto Wolff absence confirmed as star told to take YEAR OFF in 2026 - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
Lewis Hamilton 'Thirst Trap Curse' is BACK and 'somebody is getting fired'

  • Yesterday 22:56
  • Yesterday 21:53
