Lewis Hamilton 'hurting' as F1 champion identifies crucial change

Former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button has analysed Lewis Hamilton’s current form at Ferrari, claiming that the Brit is 'hurting' at his new team.

Following significant build-up to his Ferrari debut during the winter break, Hamilton’s first car with the team has failed to put him regularly in race-winning contention.

The 40-year-old’s post-race interviews and team radio messages have portrayed even more frustration than in Hamilton’s final season at Mercedes, with work clearly to be done before he can compete for an eighth world title.

Speaking about Hamilton with Sky Sports F1 at the Miami Grand Prix, Button said: "Lewis is a different character now than he was when we were team-mates.

"If he was deflated, the next day he was out and on it and super fast. Now, he’s much more of a calm personality, he’s much more of a rounded character."

Not only has Hamilton had to contend with Ferrari being the fourth-best team on the grid, but also the fact that his team-mate Charles Leclerc has performed better in the first six rounds.

Indeed, the Monegasque driver has outqualified Hamilton on five out of six occasions thus far in 2025, something Button claims is ‘hurting’ the seven-time champion.

"I think it is starting to hurt him a little bit, constantly being slower than his team-mate," Button added. "That’s not how Lewis Hamilton is built. He’s a winner."

Hamilton’s best result of the 2025 season remains a sprint race victory in China, but Ferrari has been unable to provide him with the pace to emulate this result elsewhere.

In fact, the champion has been unable to finish a grand prix higher than P5, but with upgrades arriving in time for Ferrari’s home race at Imola, Hamilton will be hoping to take a step forward with the team.

