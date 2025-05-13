F1 legend honoured by British Royalty after collecting major prize
Formula 1 legend Martin Brundle has been honoured by the British Royal Family after receiving a prestigious award.
The fan favourite was in attendance at Windsor Castle this week to collect his Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) from Prince Wales for services to motor racing and to sports broadcasting.
He now joins a long line of the sport's biggest names to have been recognised in the same way, including commentator Murray Walker, former world champion Damon Hill, Aston Martin design guru Adrian Newey, and Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who was on the 2024 Honours' List.
Sky Sports shared an image of the 65-year-old shaking the hand of Prince William on social media, and passed on their heartfelt congratulations to the man who has been such a key part of their coverage since joining the team in 2012.
Brundle's stellar F1 career recognised
Brundle's pre-race grid walks, in which he attempts to engage with some of F1's top stars and celebrities, have become must-see viewing for fans.
Brundle has been conducting those grid walks since 1997, and they have often included some rather awkward moments with celebrities.
He hit the headlines at this month's Miami Grand Prix after catching a brief moment with boxer Connor Benn, who he congratulated on his recent fight with Chris Eubank Jr, which was in fact won by the latter.
The Brit enjoyed a career in motorsport prior to getting behind the microphone, making over 150 appearances in F1 during the 80s and 90s, achieving nine podium finishes during that time.
Brundle is set to be in Imola this weekend to cover the Emilia Romagna GP, where McLaren's Oscar Piastri will look to extend his advantage at the top of the drivers' standings.
