Horner HUMBLED as Red Bull chief receives special honour

Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has admitted he was 'humbled'' after receiving a prestigious honour recently.

It caps off what has been an eventful 2024 for the 51-year-old, both on and off the track.

The year began under a cloud, amidst allegations that he had sent inappropriate messages to a female colleague, something he was ultimately cleared of following an internal investigation by the team.

That saga threatened to overshadow what had been an excellent start to the campaign for the 2023 constructors' champions, who looked certain to retain their crown.

It's been a challenging year both on and off the track for Christian Horner
Red Bull lost their constructors' title to McLaren in 2024

Horner pays tribute to family and colleagues

But a mid-season slump in form by drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez paved the way for McLaren and Ferrari to mount a title challenge, with the former eventually coming out on top on the final day of the season.

Verstappen did manage to pick up his performances in time to claim a fourth consecutive drivers' championship, ensuring that the team's ended the campaign with some silverware.

And with the year drawing to a close, Horner has been given further reason to celebrate after being collecting a CBE for services to motorsport by King Charles at a special ceremony in Buckingham Palace.

Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive title this season

After receiving the honour, writing on his Instagram page, Horner said: "I am humbled and delighted to receive the honour of Commander of the British Empire by his Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace for services to Motorsport.

"Over 20 years of @RedBullRacing we have achieved an unprecedented success with 8 Drivers’ Championships, 6 Constructors’ Championships, 122 wins and with it brought industry to the City of Milton Keynes with our Red Bull Technology Campus.

"This distinction would not be possible without the love and support of my family and the tremendous hard work that everyone continues to deliver back at the factory in Milton Keynes. Thank you."

F1 Standings

