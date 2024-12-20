Verstappen issues emotional statement as Red Bull exit made official

Max Verstappen has issued an emotional statement following Sergio Perez’s Red Bull exit.

The Mexican star will not feature on the Formula 1 grid in 2025 after he announced his exit from the team following a woeful 2024 season.

Perez’s failure to deliver consistently for Red Bull cost them in the constructors’ championship, where they placed third despite Verstappen’s stunning victory in the drivers’ championship.

Liam Lawson has since been confirmed as Perez’s replacement at Red Bull for 2025.

Sergio Perez will leave Red Bull

Liam Lawson will drive alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Verstappen responds to Perez Red Bull axe

While Perez’s 2024 season may have overshadowed his F1 career, he will always be remembered for the instrumental role he played in Red Bull’s championship success over the years.

The Mexican aided Red Bull to their constructors’ trophies in 2022 and 2023, and even placed second overall in the latter season.

Perez has also acquired five grands prix wins with the team since he joined in 2021, including one of the most prestigious victories an F1 driver can secure at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Perez may not have been the fastest team-mate against Verstappen, but the driver pairing has been largely harmonious for Red Bull and ensured the Dutchman could claim four consecutive world titles.

Following the announcement that Perez would be leaving Red Bull, Verstappen issued an emotional statement and thanked his former team-mate for their partnership over the years.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure driving alongside you," Verstappen wrote on his Instagram page.

"We’ve had some amazing moments together that I’ll always remember.

"Thank you, Checo!"

