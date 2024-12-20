Powerful Hamilton statement issued as shock plans announced

A powerful Lewis Hamilton statement has been issued as shock plans for a Formula 1 return were announced.

The seven-time world champion will make his debut at Ferrari in 2025, where he will hope to achieve a historic eighth world title having officially departed Mercedes at the end of the 2024 campaign.

F1 HEADLINES: Perez gets NEW role as Mercedes announce SHOCK driver signing

READ MORE: F1 team chief drops Newey BOMBSHELL

Regardless of whether or not Hamilton does achieve that elusive eighth championship, the Brit will leave behind an incredible legacy in the sport after breaking countless records throughout his stunning career.

The 39-year-old holds the record for the most wins (105), pole positions (104) and podiums (202) of any other driver, with the likes of Max Verstappen quickly chasing down these accolades.

Lewis Hamilton will go for an eighth world title at Ferrari

Can Max Verstappen break Lewis Hamilton's records?

READ MORE: F1 team announce championship-winning driver's EXIT in official statement

South Africa announce F1 plans in Hamilton statement

Hamilton’s legacy also translates off the race track, where he has advocated for change through initiatives such as Mission 44 that promote diversity and inclusion in motorsport.

The Brit has also campaigned for the F1 to return to Africa, with Rwanda recently launching a bid to join the calendar.

Now, South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Gayton McKenzie, has also revealed their intention to join F1 where he will steer a team to create a bid.

F1 last raced in South Africa in 1993, where the event ran from 1962 until 1993, bar an interruption between 1986 to 1991 due to Apartheid.

McKenzie issued a powerful statement as he announced their plans to return to F1, praising the seven-time champion for his commitment to ensuring the sport returns to the continent.

READ MORE: Ferrari announce major Hamilton DEBUT update

F1 previosly raced at Kyalami in South Africa

"We are here for two reasons," McKenzie's speech began. "Reason number one is to pay homage and to thank Lewis Hamilton.

"Lewis Hamilton has stood, sometimes alone, for many years, in advocating and agitating for South Africa. People thought he's mad at times. He has never changed and he said that Formula 1 should come to Africa.

"Today, Lewis Hamilton is not standing alone. He's got many drivers, many corporates, many people joining him in that call for Africa."

McKenzie continued: "Our bid is inspired by the resilience of Lewis Hamilton

"Can we all give Lewis Hamilton a great round of applause."

South Africa's F1 steering bid committee could play a crucial role in the comeback of the sport to the continent.

Reports suggest the committee will be responsible for the preparation of a bid for the consideration of Formula One Management and the FIA, which will include the selection of a host city and track.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped for 'DREAM' F1 return

Related