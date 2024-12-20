F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari RISK revealed as Mercedes announce astonishing driver U-Turn

The risk surrounding Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move to Ferrari has been discussed ahead of the impending switch.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes announce STUNNING driver comeback in astonishing F1 U-Turn

Mercedes have made an official announcement regarding a stunning driver comeback.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner issues statement following official Red Bull exit

Christian Horner has issued a statement following news of an official Red Bull exit.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton fired FIERCE Ferrari team chief warning ahead of 2025

Lewis Hamilton has been sent a fierce Ferrari warning as he prepares to make his move to the Scuderia.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez NEW F1 role announced after Red Bull axe

Following his Red Bull exit, Sergio Perez's new role in F1 has been announced.

➡️ READ MORE

Related