Ex-Ferrari boss reveals MAJOR Hamilton risk ahead of 2025 move

An ex-Ferrari boss has revealed why the signing of Lewis Hamilton for next season presents a substantial risk.

Hamilton will make the move to the Scuderia in 2025 having spent 12 historic seasons at Mercedes, where he won six of his seven Formula 1 world titles.

The Brit will line up alongside Charles Leclerc at the Italian giants, where he will aim to once again be in a position to challenge for championships after three disappointing years at the Silver Arrows.

Lewis Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc next season

Lewis Hamilton is hoping to challenge for championships with Ferrari

Seven-time champion Hamilton a 'phenomenon'

Despite being 39 years old, Hamilton has lost none of his competitive edge, as demonstrated by his two surprise victories at Silverstone and Spa in 2024.

He also produced one of the best drives of the year in Abu Dhabi, storming up to fourth despite starting in the day in 16th, giving Ferrari fans a taste of what they can expect next season.

The team came agonisingly close to the 2024 constructors' championship title, finishing the campaign just 14 points behind McLaren, a result which raised hopes that they are on the cusp of securing a first title since 2008.

Former president Luca di Montezemolo believes they have a real chance of ending their long wait for silverware, but has highlighted that the arrival of Hamilton presents significant risk for both the team and driver.

Fernando Alonso raced under former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo

Speaking to GR Parlamento, the 77-year-old said: "In recent years Ferrari's problem has not been related to drivers; Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are strong.

"Hamilton is a phenomenon like Verstappen: his arrival in Ferrari is not a marketing operation, he wants to close his career by winning in red."

Di Montezemolo, who was in charge at Ferrari from 1991-2014, added: "The choice of Lewis Hamilton on the one hand is a risk because you take an outlier who has won a lot and comes to Ferrari to win.

"And on the other hand there is a Leclerc who despite doing good races has never won and the years go by.

"It's going to be a very interesting year for Ferrari, provided we can close the gap with McLaren to start from the first race already competitive, make a car that can win in all conditions and there is also clarity of management within the team."

