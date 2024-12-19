close global

Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on some exciting upcoming wedding plans following a recent engagement.

Hamilton delivers emotional message for 2025 replacement

It has been revealed that Lewis Hamilton left a heartfelt message to the man set to replace him at Mercedes next season.

Perez confirms Red Bull AXE in official statement

Sergio Perez has confirmed that he is leaving the Red Bull team.

Shock early Verstappen RETIREMENT claim issued

Max Verstappen could be set for an early retirement from Formula 1, according to a former F1 star.

Wolff makes shock admission amid Verstappen FIA row

Toto Wolff has made a shock admission regarding Max Verstappen and the FIA’s ongoing row in Formula 1.

F1 News Today: Hamilton mid-season AXE threat revealed as rival plots timeline for Ferrari move
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton mid-season AXE threat revealed as rival plots timeline for Ferrari move

  • Yesterday 15:51
F1 News Today: MAJOR Perez future update revealed as shock F1 team switch announced
F1 Today

F1 News Today: MAJOR Perez future update revealed as shock F1 team switch announced

  • December 17, 2024 15:37

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo announces WEDDING plans as star issues emotional statement

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Red Bull announce Perez replacement as NEW driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton delivers emotional message for 2025 replacement

  • Yesterday 22:59
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo reveals WEDDING plans following recent engagement

  • Yesterday 21:55
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025

  • Yesterday 20:56
Max Verstappen

Shock early Verstappen RETIREMENT claim issued

  • Yesterday 20:00
F1 Standings

