Ricciardo reveals WEDDING plans following recent engagement
Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on some exciting upcoming wedding plans following a recent engagement.
The popular Australian lost his place on the F1 grid in September following the Singapore Grand Prix, swiftly being replaced at VCARB by Liam Lawson.
Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting to hear about Ricciardo's next move, with a potential return to the grid with Cadillac in 2026 the most recent speculation to emerge.
The Aussie appears relaxed over his future, however, revealing he is planning for something else currently away from an F1 comeback in a recent interview.
One thing Ricciardo has done during his time away from F1 is go and watch the Buffalo Bills in NFL action, plastering a bunch of photos on his Instagram page following the event.
Ricciardo is known to be very good friends with Bills Quarterback Josh Allen, who recently got engaged.
Now, the Aussie has revealed his mixed emotions on the news, but crucially, that he is planning to very much get involved in the wedding and bachelor party planning.
"I had mixed feelings," Ricciardo told The Red Flags Podcast.
"When he called me I was like, 'I'm happy for you'. But no, it's awesome, it's great.
"Obviously I've got a wedding to plan, right?"
When asked about any bachelor party plans, Ricciardo joked: "Whether he asks me or not, I'm going to insert myself.
"I normally see him during season so I've never had like, a night out with him or something so I don't really know what he's like when he's letting his hair down. We'll see.
"He's a hoot and Hailee's great so I'm very happy for them."
