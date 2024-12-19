Ricciardo tipped for 'DREAM' F1 return

Daniel Ricciardo has been backed to make a sensational return to the world of Formula 1, just months after his exit from the sport.

The Australian driver was ditched by VCARB back in September a little over a year after joining the team following a short sabbatical.

F1 HEADLINES: Exciting Ricciardo plans revealed as Red Bull CONFIRM Verstappen's team-mate for 2025

READ MORE: Horner issues statement following official Red Bull exit

Ricciardo had hoped to demonstrate he was worthy of earning a spot at Red Bull, with whom he spent five years earlier in his career, but struggled to show the form which previously made him one of the hottest properties on the F1 grid.

Liam Lawson was the man chosen to take his spot at RB, and the 22-year-old clearly did enough in his six outings towards the end of last season to impress Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who this week confirmed the Kiwi driver would replace Sergio Perez in 2025.

Daniel Ricciardo was dismissed by VCARB in September

Liam Lawson replaced the Australian for the final six races of 2024

READ MORE: Horner issues statement following official Red Bull exit

Ricciardo weighs up his options

Ricciardo has largely refused to answer questions about his F1 future since his departure, opting instead to focus on interests away from racing as he enjoys time away from the spotlight.

The 35-year-old has received offers from across the world to compete in a variety of motorsport series, but for now, his next move remains a mystery.

Now, former F1 mechanic and respected broadcaster Marc 'Elvis' Priestley admits he has no idea what the immediate future holds for Ricciardo, but believes that a return to the paddock as a pundit would be a dream for the media.

Speaking to Casino Uden Rofus, the former McLaren mechanic explained: "Ricciardo would be a great pundit, he's a media dream, but I don't know what he'll do next,"

F1 broadcaster Marc Priestley believes Ricciardo would be suited to punditry

READ MORE: Perez NEW F1 role announced after Red Bull axe

"Some drivers decide they want to get out of the car and spend time with their family and friends.

"After six months or a year, they decide they want to come back into the sport in some way.

"It comes down to Ricciardo's decision, but I have no doubt he'll pick whatever suits him because for once, Ricciardo has the freedom to do whatever he wants to do.

"After being in a controlled environment for so long, it must be a nice feeling for him."

READ MORE: Mercedes announce driver's RETURN in official statement

Related