Shock early Verstappen RETIREMENT claim issued

Max Verstappen could be set for an early retirement from Formula 1, according to a former F1 star.

The Dutchman notched his fourth consecutive world title in 2024, despite enduring an uncharacteristically up-and-down campaign.

Though he started the year in blistering form, Verstappen experienced a surprising mid-season slump, at one stage going 10 races without tasting victory.

His struggles allowed McLaren's Lando Norris to mount a championship bid, but he was able to rediscover his best form in the final weeks of the campaign to ensure he added another trophy to his collection.

Max Verstappen clinched the 2024 world title in Las Vegas

A slump in form allowed Lando Norris to mount a championship bid

Verstappen 'could lose interest' in F1

Throughout much of 2024, Verstappen also had to contend with questions surrounding his future, with rumours of his apparent unhappiness at Red Bull refusing to go away.

That, coupled with an ongoing feud with the FIA, led many to suggest he might be set to step away from the sport altogether, with Verstappen himself at one stage hinting that he was considering that option despite being contracted with Red Bull until 2028.

And former McLaren mechanic-turned F1 broadcaster Marc Priestly says it wouldn't come as a huge surprise should the 63-time race winner opt to do so.

Speaking to Casino Uden Rofus, he said: "Max Verstappen could easily retire in the next few years.

"After years of winning continuously, having a slight drought of trophies could make you lose interest in the sport.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028

"If Red Bull suddenly drop to a mid-table team in 2026, Verstappen will start asking himself questions. I can see him hang up his boots then.

"But, maybe he'll see a decline at Red Bull before 2026 and join a new team ahead of the regulation changes, like Lewis Hamilton has done by joining Ferrari.

"It's like any of us changing jobs, it's exciting at the beginning.

"If Verstappen changes team and it goes well, he'll continue on winning, but if he's not winning as much as he usually does, I can 100% see him leaving the sport earlier than most would expect."

