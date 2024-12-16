Hamilton Ferrari REGRET unveiled ahead of 2025 arrival

A Ferrari regret has been revealed ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at the Formula 1 team in 2025.

As the seven-time world champion concludes his farewell tour with Mercedes, Hamilton's fans eagerly await his debut in red.

However, the British icon's final season at Mercedes has been plagued with performance issues, which have often left Hamilton frustrated during his post-race interviews, even going as far as to claim that he was 'not fast anymore.'

The 39-year-old was out-qualified by team-mate George Russell 19 times in 2024 and it doesn't look as if Hamilton's Saturday sessions are set to get any easier as he prepares to go up against another driver renowned for their high standard in qualifying - Charles Leclerc.

George Russell has had the upper hand against Lewis Hamilton in 2024

Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz in 2025 alongside Leclerc, but the Spaniard did impress during his tenure at Ferrari, most notably with a spectacular win in Australia after he underwent surgery on his appendix.

According to Sky Germany commentator Sascha Roos, the Scuderia should have retained Sainz, the F1 pundit claiming Ferrari may regret signing Hamilton.

"It was Sainz's best season in his career so far, with two race wins. But Leclerc was even more consistent," Roos said.

"It was a good pairing at Ferrari with Sainz and Leclerc. I think Ferrari will regret the change to Hamilton. It simply harmonised well with Sainz and Leclerc. Sainz is not much worse than Hamilton, if at all.

"Hamilton will need some time to get used to the car. And then the train may have already left the station as far as the team championship is concerned.

"The way Sainz and Leclerc drove in the end - and the car will not change much in 2025 - Ferrari will weaken itself with Hamilton in the first few races.

"I would be very surprised if Hamilton has Leclerc clearly under control over the course of the season."

