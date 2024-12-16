F1 News Today: Perez SECURES Red Bull seat as team chief admits driver doubts
Sergio Perez has landed a new drive with Red Bull after team boss Christian Horner revealed a regret regarding his contract.
F1 chief bemoans DOUBLE driver loss in major team blow
A Formula 1 team advisor has blasted his own outfit in a stark admission over their driver lineup loss.
McLaren boss reveals Norris team orders scheme for 2025
McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown has revealed his plans for team orders between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in 2025.
Hamilton SMASHES F1 record as seven-figure sum emerges
Lewis Hamilton has smashed another Formula 1 record after a sale completion has revealed a seven-figure-sum.
Verstappen handed BLOW as Norris steals 2024 title
Max Verstappen has been handed a blow as Lando Norris has stolen a 2024 Formula 1 title.
