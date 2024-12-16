Axed F1 star issues UPDATE on Red Bull transfer
Axed F1 star issues UPDATE on Red Bull transfer
An axed Formula 1 star has issued an update on a potential Red Bull transfer in 2025.
The 2024 season saw multiple stars lose their seats, including Daniel Ricciardo who was brutally sacked from VCARB following the Singapore GP and replaced by Liam Lawson.
Rival teams have also invested in youth for 2025, with Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto joining Haas and Sauber respectively.
As a result, Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas will depart from their teams to make way for these younger drivers with both F1 veterans failing to earn a seat elsewhere on the grid.
Will Valtteri Bottas return to F1?
However, fans of Bottas received hope that the Finn could make a shock move to Red Bull following a recent error on the F1 store website.
Bottas’ name was spotted alongside Red Bull’s merchandise on the store, with the filter options displaying ‘Valtteri Bottas’ under Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s names.
Red Bull bosses are expected to make a decision regarding Perez’s future after a woeful season from the Mexican driver, and an early end to his contract looks likely.
The mistake led to some speculating that Bottas could be Verstappen’s team-mate in 2025, however the former Mercedes driver has since clarified whether there is any truth to these rumours.
"Yes, I got some messages this week like, ‘are you going to Red Bull?'"
"I said ‘not that I know’," Bottas explained to the media.
"So, it’s, you know, it’s all the rumours."
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has further clarified the drivers on the shortlist to replace Perez, with Bottas nowhere to be found.
VCARB stars Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are the two candidates touted to join Verstappen next season, with the Japanese driver competing for Red Bull during the end of season Abu Dhabi tyre test.
