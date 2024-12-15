Hamilton SMASHES F1 record as seven-figure sum emerges

Lewis Hamilton has smashed another Formula 1 record after an iconic piece of memorabilia sold for a seven-figure-sum.

The seven-time world champion is used to breaking records in the F1 history books, with the Brit achieving the most race wins (105), the most points in F1 (4193.5) and the most pole positions (103) during his illustrious career so far.

Hamilton also boasts the most podium finishes (183), and his ninth win at Silverstone this year broke a new record for most wins at a single grand prix.

As the 39-year-old heads to Ferrari for 2025, the champion will be looking to break the most prestigious record of all-time by acquiring an eighth world title.

Lewis Hamilton has dominated the F1 history books

Will Lewis Hamilton's success continue at Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton Topps card sells for $1 million

Hamilton’s exit from Mercedes has been commemorated in style, with the champion receiving a series of special tributes from his team.

The Mercedes star also drove his old championship-winning cars at Silverstone prior to his exit, whilst he also embarked on a farewell tour back at the Brackley factory.

Hamilton leaves behind an incredible legacy with the team, where he joined Michael Schumacher on seven world titles in 2020, his sixth with Mercedes.

Recently, a Topps trading card from his record-breaking season depicting Hamilton, has recently sold for an extraordinary amount.

The card sold for over $1 million, which ensured Hamilton became the first driver to sell a card for this amount, breaking his own record of $900K.

Undoubtedly, Topps will produce their trading cards for the 2025 season, where Hamilton will debut in red and will feature the first card of the champion at Ferrari.

