Shock Red Bull F1 lineup 'change' sparks social media frenzy

A mishap regarding Red Bull's Formula 1 lineup online has sent fans into a frenzy on social media amid reports that the team will be assessing replacement options to fill Sergio Perez's seat for 2025.

The Mexican racer is currently contracted with the reigning constructors' champions until 2026, however team principal Christian Horner confirmed last weekend that the decision will now be Perez's, with it being suggested that the 34-year-old may retire at the end of this season.

Red Bull have consistently stated since Horner's comments in Qatar that an official decision regarding Perez's seat with the team will be announced after the season finale this weekend, with stakeholders expected to meet to discuss replacement options the following Monday after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Perez's place alongside Max Verstappen has been hotly debated throughout the 2024 season, with his now confirmed P8 finish in the drivers' standings the furthest gap between a world champion and his team-mate since Verstappen's father, Jos, placed P10 alongside Michael Schumacher in 1994.

Current RB lineup Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are now both in the running for a Red Bull promotion

Bottas pictured among Red Bull lineup

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko openly admitted earlier this season that VCARB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson were both in contention for the seat alongside Verstappen, with reports now stating it could be Lawson who gets handed the role should Perez decide to leave before next year.

Another unlikely name that was thrown into the mix was former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, the Finnish star himself denying such a shock move would ever take place due to his reported fractured relationship with Marko.

However, pundits and fans alike have now suggested Bottas wouldn't make such a bad addition to Red Bull, given he has already proven himself as the ideal champion's team-mate when racing alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Given the 35-year-old is now officially out of a race seat having been sacked from Sauber for 2025, F1 fans got rather excited over the prospect that he could be handed a career lifeline, after Bottas' name appeared with the current Red Bull lineup on the F1 store.

In a clear mishap which now appears to have been fixed on the official F1 merchandise store, Bottas was listed alongside Perez and Verstappen with users on social media platform 'X' conspiring that this could be a sign of an imminent driver replacement announcement.

VALTTERI BOTTAS UNDER REDBULL DRIVERS?? pic.twitter.com/hW1zmWlszh — defne suspended era // rainmilton (@deearethree) December 2, 2024

"Bulltas incoming," one user joked, while another pondered over whether the move could be an improvement for Red Bull given Perez has now eliminated them from constructors' title contention.

"What next, Red Bull confirming @ValtteriBottas is Sergio replacement, not a bad idea," the user wrote.

While an announcement is expected soon from Red Bull regarding their 2025 lineup, nothing apart from this mistake appears to signal Bottas could be the answer to their problems, although another user did agree it wouldn't be the wildest move to grace the sport: "Bottas will be extremely perfect he is just perfect for that role, he did it with Lewis".

