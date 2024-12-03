F1 News Today: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as Audi BOMBSHELL emerges

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez looks set for his last race with the team at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Audi F1 BOMBSHELL drops in official team sale announcement

Some huge news has been confirmed regarding Audi and their Formula 1 project.

McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

McLaren have confirmed they will be making an immediate change to their driver lineup ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

FIA issue statement on CONTROVERSIAL Norris penalty

The FIA has released a statement following the Qatar Grand Prix where Lando Norris was handed what proved to be a controversial penalty.

Red Bull ELIMINATED as F1 team handed major championship boost

Red Bull have been dealt a fresh blow at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Hamilton issues DEVASTATING career verdict ahead of Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton has offered a sad assessment of his current situation in F1 ahead of his blockbuster move to Italy next season.

F1 champion offers HUGE backing for major driver signing

F1 champion Jenson Button has backed Cadillac to make an exciting signing when they join the sport in 2026.

