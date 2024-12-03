close global

F1 News Today: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as Audi BOMBSHELL emerges

F1 News Today: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as Audi BOMBSHELL emerges

F1 News Today: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as Audi BOMBSHELL emerges

F1 News Today: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as Audi BOMBSHELL emerges

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez looks set for his last race with the team at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Audi F1 BOMBSHELL drops in official team sale announcement

Some huge news has been confirmed regarding Audi and their Formula 1 project.

McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

McLaren have confirmed they will be making an immediate change to their driver lineup ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

FIA issue statement on CONTROVERSIAL Norris penalty

The FIA has released a statement following the Qatar Grand Prix where Lando Norris was handed what proved to be a controversial penalty.

Red Bull ELIMINATED as F1 team handed major championship boost

Red Bull have been dealt a fresh blow at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Hamilton issues DEVASTATING career verdict ahead of Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton has offered a sad assessment of his current situation in F1 ahead of his blockbuster move to Italy next season.

F1 champion offers HUGE backing for major driver signing

F1 champion Jenson Button has backed Cadillac to make an exciting signing when they join the sport in 2026.

F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team

  • Yesterday 15:53
Audi F1 BOMBSHELL drops in official team sale announcement
Audi F1 News

Audi F1 BOMBSHELL drops in official team sale announcement

  • Yesterday 09:56

Latest News

Latest F1 News

General Motors issued MAJOR driver signing warning ahead of F1 entry

  • 1 minute ago
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as Audi BOMBSHELL emerges

  • 43 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief reveals HUGE blow despite Verstappen's championship victory

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Dramatic Verstappen footage teased following Russell bust-up

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA issue statement on CONTROVERSIAL Norris penalty

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

  • 3 hours ago
