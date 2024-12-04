F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling LOSES title confirmation

The 2024 F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling has been dealt a shock title setback following what was previously acknowledged to be her championship-winning drive in Qatar last weekend.

Pulling has managed to maintain a significant gap to closest rival Doriane Pin throughout the season, dominating the grid and achieving seven race wins, with the 21-year-old currently on 263 points.

The F1 Academy race schedule took a hit at the Qatar Grand Prix however after a crash during one of the weekend's support races resulted in significant damage to a barrier in needed of lengthy repairs.

As a result, the second Academy race of the weekend was cancelled following Pulling's stunning drive the previous day, where she was officially declared champion.

Earlier this week, the racing series confirmed there would be an additional race taking place over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend to make up for the missed action in Qatar, but in doing so, Pulling has now been thrust into the middle of an unfortunate championship battle, with there now being enough points for Pin to take home the title instead.

F1 Academy racer Abbi Pulling was delighted to secure the 2024 title last weekend

Mercedes Academy star Doriane Pin is now technically back in title contention after a late F1 Academy change

F1 Academy championship set for Abu Dhabi showdown

With F1 Academy confirming there will now be a third round taking place this weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit, it has blown the championship fight wide open despite Pulling already claiming the title.

The young Alpine star would be unlucky to lose the championship stage but the horrendous turn of events isn't off the table now that an extra race has made extra points available.

With 83 points separating the two drivers, Pin could technically steal the title from fellow F1 Academy racer Pulling given that there are now 84 points up for grabs in Abu Dhabi.

Thanks to the late schedule change, there are now 75 points available for three race wins, six points for three pole positions and three extra points should she claim the fastest lap in every round.

Whilst losing any championship would be an unfortunate experience for any driver, the F1 Academy title also came with a fully funded 2025 seat with Rodin Motorsport in GB3 for Pulling, meaning the loss of the title would be even more excruciating in her case with potential ramifications for her motorsport career.

