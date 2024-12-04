close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce 2025 release as outgoing star lands NEW role

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce 2025 release as outgoing star lands NEW role

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce 2025 release as outgoing star lands NEW role

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce 2025 release as outgoing star lands NEW role

Defending Formula 1 constructors' champions Red Bull have made an announcement regarding an upcoming release.

➡️ READ MORE

Colapinto given NEW role in 2025 signing 'announcement'

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has been handed a new role ahead of next season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion issues Hamilton early Mercedes exit verdict

A Formula 1 world champion has delivered his verdict on the possibility of Lewis Hamilton opting to make an early exit from Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team’s IMMEDIATE driver replacement set to terminate 2025 contract debate

Controversial decisions made at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix last weekend had quite a few devastating knock-on effects for many drivers throughout the race, and for one driver, it marked his last race of the season after a shock announcement.

➡️ READ MORE

Shock Red Bull F1 lineup 'change' sparks social media frenzy

A mishap regarding Red Bull's Formula 1 lineup online has sent fans into a frenzy on social media amid reports that the team will be assessing replacement options to fill Sergio Perez's seat for 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Franco Colapinto
F1 News Today: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as team confirm driver replacement
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as team confirm driver replacement

  • Yesterday 15:42
F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team

  • December 2, 2024 15:53

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 star releases statement following team exit confirmation

  • 35 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce 2025 release as outgoing star lands NEW role

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Huge Red Bull blow revealed as Verstappen future given MAJOR update - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

Shock Red Bull F1 lineup 'change' sparks social media frenzy

  • Yesterday 22:55
F1 Superstars

Colapinto given NEW role in 2025 signing 'announcement'

  • Yesterday 21:58
Max Verstappen

Jos Verstappen provides major UPDATE on son's Red Bull future

  • Yesterday 20:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x