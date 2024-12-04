F1 News Today: Red Bull announce 2025 release as outgoing star lands NEW role
Defending Formula 1 constructors' champions Red Bull have made an announcement regarding an upcoming release.
Colapinto given NEW role in 2025 signing 'announcement'
Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has been handed a new role ahead of next season.
F1 champion issues Hamilton early Mercedes exit verdict
A Formula 1 world champion has delivered his verdict on the possibility of Lewis Hamilton opting to make an early exit from Mercedes.
F1 team’s IMMEDIATE driver replacement set to terminate 2025 contract debate
Controversial decisions made at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix last weekend had quite a few devastating knock-on effects for many drivers throughout the race, and for one driver, it marked his last race of the season after a shock announcement.
Shock Red Bull F1 lineup 'change' sparks social media frenzy
A mishap regarding Red Bull's Formula 1 lineup online has sent fans into a frenzy on social media amid reports that the team will be assessing replacement options to fill Sergio Perez's seat for 2025.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec