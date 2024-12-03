close global

Colapinto given NEW role in 2025 signing 'announcement'

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has been handed a new role ahead of next season.

The 21-year-old made his F1 debut at this year's Italian Grand Prix, after replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams.

Colapinto finished an impressive eighth in Azerbaijan two weeks later to secure his first points in F1, but has added just one more to his tally over the six races which have followed.

Franco Colapinto has impressed alongside Alex Albon this season
The Argentine is currently without a seat heading into 2025

Where does Williams' star's future lie?

The Argentine was in action once again at the Qatar GP, but was forced to retire - for the second time in his last three outings - after colliding with Nico Hulkenberg.

He will be in the Williams cockpit for the final time in 2024 this weekend in Abu Dhabi, as he looks to end his encouraging stint behind the wheel on a positive note.

With Carlos Sainz set to partner Alex Albon in 2025, Colapinto is without a seat going into next season as things stand.

He has, however, been linked with moves to both Red Bull, VCARB and Alpine in recent weeks, with bosses keen to snap up one of F1's most talented prospects.

Drive to Survive has brought in a new generation of F1 fans

But while questions remain over whether he will feature on the grid next season, it has been confirmed that he will be making an appearance on fans' TV screens as part of the next instalment of Netflix's hit show Drive to Survive, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The series - which documents the highs and lows of F1 drivers throughout the season - has become a massive hit since its release in 2019, and now Colapinto will be the latest addition to its all-star cast.

It is hoped that Colapinto's upcoming involvement in the show will help attract a new generation of fans from across Latin America.

