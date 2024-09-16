F1 driver caught up in AWKWARD social media blunder

A Formula 1 star has been caught up in an embarrassing social media blunder following his performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

There was no shortage of drama on the streets of Baku on Sunday, as Oscar Piastri produced a flawless defensive performance to hold off Charles Leclerc and clinch his second win of the season.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment as star driver flips car in Azerbaijan

WATCH Lando Norris reacts to “snitch” board radio accusations

George Russell rounded off the top three after taking full advantage of a catastrophic late collision between Serio Perez and Carlos Sainz which resulted in both drivers crashing out.

Drivers' title rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen came in fourth and fifth respectively, as the McLaren racer reduced the Dutchman's advantage at the top of the standings.

There were also a number of unfamiliar faces in the points placed at the chequered flag, with Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman - on his first start for Haas - finishing in the top 10.

Franco Colapinto has replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams for the rest of 2024

Carlos Sainz will make the switch from Ferrari next season

Photoshop job goes wrong

It was to be a fantastic afternoon for Williams, as Franco Colapinto finished just one spot behind his team-mate Albon to secure his first points in F1.

The Argentine recently replaced Logan Sargeant after the American was dropped following a series of poor performances, and will remain in the seat until Ferrari star Carlos Sainz joins the team next season.

However, while he received plenty of praise across social media following his stellar display, one eagle-eyed user spotted an embarrassing error on a congratulatory message posted on F1's official X page.

The image posted on the account showing of Colapinto clutching his fist in celebration turned out to be a photoshopped picture of his predecessor Sargeant.

To make matters worse, his name was incorrectly spelled as 'Colopinto' on his race suit around the belt line.

It's the second time this season the rookie's name has seemingly caused confusion, with the same mistake also made in the Williams garage at the Italian GP.

READ MORE: Red Bull star faces DISQUALIFICATION after Azerbaijan Grand Prix incident

Related