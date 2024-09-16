F1 driver caught up in AWKWARD social media blunder
F1 driver caught up in AWKWARD social media blunder
A Formula 1 star has been caught up in an embarrassing social media blunder following his performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
There was no shortage of drama on the streets of Baku on Sunday, as Oscar Piastri produced a flawless defensive performance to hold off Charles Leclerc and clinch his second win of the season.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment as star driver flips car in Azerbaijan
WATCH Lando Norris reacts to “snitch” board radio accusations
George Russell rounded off the top three after taking full advantage of a catastrophic late collision between Serio Perez and Carlos Sainz which resulted in both drivers crashing out.
Drivers' title rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen came in fourth and fifth respectively, as the McLaren racer reduced the Dutchman's advantage at the top of the standings.
There were also a number of unfamiliar faces in the points placed at the chequered flag, with Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman - on his first start for Haas - finishing in the top 10.
Photoshop job goes wrong
It was to be a fantastic afternoon for Williams, as Franco Colapinto finished just one spot behind his team-mate Albon to secure his first points in F1.
The Argentine recently replaced Logan Sargeant after the American was dropped following a series of poor performances, and will remain in the seat until Ferrari star Carlos Sainz joins the team next season.
However, while he received plenty of praise across social media following his stellar display, one eagle-eyed user spotted an embarrassing error on a congratulatory message posted on F1's official X page.
The image posted on the account showing of Colapinto clutching his fist in celebration turned out to be a photoshopped picture of his predecessor Sargeant.
To make matters worse, his name was incorrectly spelled as 'Colopinto' on his race suit around the belt line.
This incredible story continues!— Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2024
Franco Colapinto - Formula 1 points scorer!! 🇦🇷🙌#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/O5tgjTbEu3
It's the second time this season the rookie's name has seemingly caused confusion, with the same mistake also made in the Williams garage at the Italian GP.
READ MORE: Red Bull star faces DISQUALIFICATION after Azerbaijan Grand Prix incident
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 driver caught up in AWKWARD social media blunder
- 36 minutes ago
McLaren star narrowly avoids EMBARRASSING slip-up in car scare
- 1 hour ago
Horner under ‘pressure’ following nightmare Red Bull result
- 2 hours ago
Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen snitching verdict
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED after huge FIA announcement
- Today 18:57
British F1 star makes history at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov