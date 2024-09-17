F1 News Today: Hamilton official Ferrari debut announced as Mercedes star shocked by major decision

Lewis Hamilton's official Ferrari debut in Formula 1 has been announced after the FIA confirmed early season plans for 2025.

Mercedes star 'shocked' by crucial FIA decision

George Russell has expressed his surprise at the FIA’s delay the deployment of the Virtual Safety Car (VSC) following a high-speed collision during the penultimate lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen snitching verdict

Lando Norris has been left baffled by claims he snitched on Max Verstappen after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

McLaren star narrowly avoids EMBARRASSING slip-up in car scare

McLaren's post-race celebrations following the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix almost ended in catastrophe for one of the team's star drivers.

F1 driver caught up in AWKWARD social media blunder

A Formula 1 star has been caught up in an embarrassing social media blunder following his performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

