F1 News Today: Hamilton official Ferrari debut announced as Mercedes star shocked by major decision
Lewis Hamilton's official Ferrari debut in Formula 1 has been announced after the FIA confirmed early season plans for 2025.
Mercedes star 'shocked' by crucial FIA decision
George Russell has expressed his surprise at the FIA’s delay the deployment of the Virtual Safety Car (VSC) following a high-speed collision during the penultimate lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen snitching verdict
Lando Norris has been left baffled by claims he snitched on Max Verstappen after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
McLaren star narrowly avoids EMBARRASSING slip-up in car scare
McLaren's post-race celebrations following the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix almost ended in catastrophe for one of the team's star drivers.
F1 driver caught up in AWKWARD social media blunder
A Formula 1 star has been caught up in an embarrassing social media blunder following his performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Latest News
F1 team boss makes key decision over Ferrari star in driver REPLACEMENT talks
- 9 minutes ago
Schumacher partner SHOCKED following ex-wife feud
- 1 hour ago
McLaren star IGNORED team orders in crucial title fight twist
- 1 hour ago
Horner slams Aston Martin over Adrian Newey announcement
- 2 hours ago
- Today 06:58
Ricciardo Red Bull future decision outlined as team boss Horner left 'under pressure' - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:49
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov