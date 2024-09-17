close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton official Ferrari debut announced as Mercedes star shocked by major decision







Lewis Hamilton's official Ferrari debut in Formula 1 has been announced after the FIA confirmed early season plans for 2025.

Mercedes star 'shocked' by crucial FIA decision

George Russell has expressed his surprise at the FIA’s delay the deployment of the Virtual Safety Car (VSC) following a high-speed collision during the penultimate lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen snitching verdict

Lando Norris has been left baffled by claims he snitched on Max Verstappen after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

McLaren star narrowly avoids EMBARRASSING slip-up in car scare

McLaren's post-race celebrations following the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix almost ended in catastrophe for one of the team's star drivers.

F1 driver caught up in AWKWARD social media blunder

A Formula 1 star has been caught up in an embarrassing social media blunder following his performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

F1 News Today: Verstappen lands in unusual trouble as FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment
F1 News Today: Verstappen lands in unusual trouble as FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment

  • Yesterday 15:31
F1 News Today: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint
F1 News Today: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint

  • September 15, 2024 07:42

F1 team boss makes key decision over Ferrari star in driver REPLACEMENT talks

  • 9 minutes ago
Schumacher partner SHOCKED following ex-wife feud

  • 1 hour ago
McLaren star IGNORED team orders in crucial title fight twist

  • 1 hour ago
Horner slams Aston Martin over Adrian Newey announcement

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton official Ferrari debut announced as Mercedes star shocked by major decision

  • Today 06:58
Ricciardo Red Bull future decision outlined as team boss Horner left 'under pressure' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:49
F1 Standings

