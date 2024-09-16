Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen snitching verdict

Lando Norris has been left baffled by claims he snitched on Max Verstappen after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen alongside Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were all placed under investigation by the FIA for a bizarre incident after the race.

The Azerbaijan GP came to a dramatic close when Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz collided and crashed into the barriers prompting a virtual safety car.

Oscar Piastri was crowned as the winner when the chequered flag was waved under VSC conditions, however four drivers failed to observe the correct protocol.

Max Verstappen was placed under investigation in Baku

McLaren took the lead in the constructors' championship with a P1 and P4 finish for their drivers

Why was Max Verstappen investigated in Baku?

Despite the chequered flag being waved, Verstappen was placed under investigation for overtaking Norris and George Russell at the end of the race.

On board footage depicts the Red Bull star driving past the pair, motioning a thumbs up in a harmless action.

However, the sporting regulations state that no overtaking is allowed during VSC conditions in case a marshal or emergency equipment is brought onto the track to attend to the incident.

Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Gasly and Ocon all received warnings, as similar situations have occurred before but had not previously come to the attention of the stewards, affording the four leniency in Baku.

Max Verstappen overtook George Russell and Lando Norris under VSC conditions

It was Norris who spotted Verstappen’s overtake, and reported the fact to his team via radio, leading to accusations that he snitched on his championship rival.

“I didn’t complain about anything, I just stated facts,” Norris said to F1TV.

“I just had VSC on my dash with the yellow lights. Obviously, there was a crash with paramedics on track which normally means no overtaking but he was overtaking.

“So I questioned it, I quizzed it to my team because I didn’t think you were allowed to overtake but maybe I’m wrong.”

