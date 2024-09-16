Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen snitching verdict
Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen snitching verdict
Lando Norris has been left baffled by claims he snitched on Max Verstappen after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Verstappen alongside Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were all placed under investigation by the FIA for a bizarre incident after the race.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen lands in unusual trouble as FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment
WATCH Lando Norris reacts to “snitch” board radio accusations
The Azerbaijan GP came to a dramatic close when Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz collided and crashed into the barriers prompting a virtual safety car.
Oscar Piastri was crowned as the winner when the chequered flag was waved under VSC conditions, however four drivers failed to observe the correct protocol.
Why was Max Verstappen investigated in Baku?
Despite the chequered flag being waved, Verstappen was placed under investigation for overtaking Norris and George Russell at the end of the race.
On board footage depicts the Red Bull star driving past the pair, motioning a thumbs up in a harmless action.
However, the sporting regulations state that no overtaking is allowed during VSC conditions in case a marshal or emergency equipment is brought onto the track to attend to the incident.
Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Gasly and Ocon all received warnings, as similar situations have occurred before but had not previously come to the attention of the stewards, affording the four leniency in Baku.
READ MORE: Verstappen PUNISHED by FIA following unusual investigation
It was Norris who spotted Verstappen’s overtake, and reported the fact to his team via radio, leading to accusations that he snitched on his championship rival.
“I didn’t complain about anything, I just stated facts,” Norris said to F1TV.
“I just had VSC on my dash with the yellow lights. Obviously, there was a crash with paramedics on track which normally means no overtaking but he was overtaking.
“So I questioned it, I quizzed it to my team because I didn’t think you were allowed to overtake but maybe I’m wrong.”
READ MORE: Red Bull star faces DISQUALIFICATION after Azerbaijan Grand Prix incident
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner under ‘pressure’ following nightmare Red Bull result
- 18 minutes ago
Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen snitching verdict
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED after huge FIA announcement
- 2 hours ago
British F1 star makes history at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay
- Today 17:12
Power Rankings - Red Bull lose out to McLaren twice in disaster Baku weekend
- Today 15:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov