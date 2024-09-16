Verstappen PUNISHED by FIA following unusual investigation
Verstappen PUNISHED by FIA following unusual investigation
Max Verstappen has been punished by the FIA following an unusual investigation at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The race in Baku came to a dramatic close as the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz battled for P2 alongside Sergio Perez.
As Perez attempted to overtake Leclerc from third place, Sainz snuck past to steal the position from the Red Bull star.
Sainz and Perez proceeded to squabble for third as they headed out of Turn 2, with the pair coming together and hitting the barriers in a race ending incident.
Why has the FIA punished Max Verstappen in Baku?
The incident prompted a virtual safety car for the remainder of the race, and Oscar Piastri crossed the line first to take the win at the Azerbaijan GP.
Leclerc followed to take second, with George Russell hoovering up third place following the Ferrari and Red Bull stars' collision.
Perez’s failure to score points in Baku, alongside McLaren’s win, has ensured the British team have taken the top spot in the constructors’ championship.
The VSC also brought a raft of bizarre investigations after the race for Max Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, for overtaking under VSC conditions after the chequered flag was waved.
All four drivers were punished with a warning for their respective incidents, following an investigation from the stewards.
Verstappen passed Lando Norris and Russell once the chequered flag was waved, but the virtual safety car was still deployed which is prohibited according to the FIA.
Whilst the drivers were aware of the location of the incident, caution must be taken in case marshals or emergency equipment are dispatched to the track.
The stewards noted that similar incidents had occurred earlier in the season and had gone unnoticed, therefore all four drivers received a warning.
However, if there are further breaches in a similar vein a driver is likely to receive a penalty.
