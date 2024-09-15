Red Bull star CRASHES out in huge championship twist

Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz were involved in a dramatic smash during the closing stages of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

As Perez battled Charles Leclerc for P2, Sainz managed to sneak past the Red Bull to capitalise on their tussle.

However, as Perez dived into Turn 2 he tangled with Sainz with the two crashing into the wall, ruining Red Bull's chances of maintaining a lead over McLaren in the constructors' championship.

Both drivers were unharmed following the crash, but it will come as a huge blow to Perez who looked set to claim his first podium since the Chinese GP.

Sainz and Perez had also been noted by the stewards twice during practice for impeding, with the pair given warnings on each occasion.

Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan GP

Who won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The incident brought out a Virtual Safety Car leaving no time for further racing, with the chequered flag waved.

Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan GP after producing a spectacular overtake on Leclerc to take the lead earlier in the race.

The Ferrari and McLaren battled intensely in Baku, until Leclerc's tyre performance fell off, allowing Piastri to drive off into the distance as the Monegasque star fell prey to Perez.

George Russell clinched third due to the incident between Perez and Sainz, which seemed to shock Leclerc and Piastri when they finished the race.

