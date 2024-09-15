Red Bulls charge as Norris starts COMEBACK
Red Bulls charge as Norris starts COMEBACK
Charles Leclerc produced a fantastic start from pole position maintaining his lead, as Sergio Perez surged to third to hunt down Oscar Piastri.
All the runners got away cleanly from the grid with no first lap incidents, as Red Bull looked to assert themselves at the front of the grid, with Perez and championship leader Max Verstappen making up a place on the opening lap.
F1 HEADLINES: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes
The Mercedes of George Russell could do little to get out in front of his rivals, and remained in sixth place behind Verstappen
Carlos Sainz also lost out to Red Bull, falling into fourth behind an all-improved Perez.
READ MORE: RB star OUT of Azerbaijan GP after collision with rival
Can Lando Norris recover in Baku?
Lando Norris, who started towards the back of the grid, managed to make his way up to P12 by the end of the first lap, remedying a horrific Saturday in Baku.
The McLaren star was knocked out of Q1 in qualifying, after a yellow flag prevented him from completing a lap that would have seen him progress to the next session.
Lewis Hamilton also received a blow to his Azerbaijan GP weekend, and had to start the race from the pit lane after making power unit changes.
The champion only managed to make his way up to P17 during the opening lap, in what will be a difficult race through the field for Hamilton.
Whilst it initially appeared that there was no collision on lap one, there was contact between Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda, causing damage to the RB star's car and was forced to retire later in the race due to the incident.
READ MORE: FIA DISQUALIFY F1 star at Azerbaijan GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes
- 32 minutes ago
Red Bull star CRASHES out in huge championship twist
- 35 minutes ago
RB star OUT of Azerbaijan GP after collision with rival
- 1 hour ago
Red Bulls charge as Norris starts COMEBACK
- 2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Baku
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov