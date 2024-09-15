close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bulls charge as Norris starts COMEBACK

Red Bulls charge as Norris starts COMEBACK

Red Bulls charge as Norris starts COMEBACK

Red Bulls charge as Norris starts COMEBACK

Charles Leclerc produced a fantastic start from pole position maintaining his lead, as Sergio Perez surged to third to hunt down Oscar Piastri.

All the runners got away cleanly from the grid with no first lap incidents, as Red Bull looked to assert themselves at the front of the grid, with Perez and championship leader Max Verstappen making up a place on the opening lap.

F1 HEADLINES: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes

The Mercedes of George Russell could do little to get out in front of his rivals, and remained in sixth place behind Verstappen

Carlos Sainz also lost out to Red Bull, falling into fourth behind an all-improved Perez.

READ MORE: RB star OUT of Azerbaijan GP after collision with rival

Red Bull looked resurgent on the opening lap in Baku

Can Lando Norris recover in Baku?

Lando Norris, who started towards the back of the grid, managed to make his way up to P12 by the end of the first lap, remedying a horrific Saturday in Baku.

The McLaren star was knocked out of Q1 in qualifying, after a yellow flag prevented him from completing a lap that would have seen him progress to the next session.

Lewis Hamilton also received a blow to his Azerbaijan GP weekend, and had to start the race from the pit lane after making power unit changes.

The champion only managed to make his way up to P17 during the opening lap, in what will be a difficult race through the field for Hamilton.

Whilst it initially appeared that there was no collision on lap one, there was contact between Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda, causing damage to the RB star's car and was forced to retire later in the race due to the incident.

READ MORE: FIA DISQUALIFY F1 star at Azerbaijan GP

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Sergio Perez Carlos Sainz
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes

  • 32 minutes ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Red Bull star CRASHES out in huge championship twist

  • 35 minutes ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

RB star OUT of Azerbaijan GP after collision with rival

  • 1 hour ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Red Bulls charge as Norris starts COMEBACK

  • 2 hours ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE

  • 2 hours ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Baku

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x