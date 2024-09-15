RB star OUT of Azerbaijan GP after collision with rival
RB star OUT of Azerbaijan GP after collision with rival
Yuki Tsunoda has retired from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after suffering damage from a lap one collision.
The RB star sustained damage after a first-lap shunt with Lance Stroll, bursting a hole in the side of his car which forced him to drop down the field.
As the pair battled into Turn 4, Stroll hit the kerb and made contact with the side of Tsunoda's car.
Unable to recover any performance, the Japanese driver tumbled down the order and was later called into the pits during lap 16 to become the first retirement in Baku.
Yuki Tsunoda retires in Baku
Whilst Stroll remained in the race, his Aston Martin received a tyre puncture dropping him to the back of the field.
The Aston Martin team would no doubt have been buoyed by the news that Adrian Newey will be joining the team next year, as they look towards mounting a championship challenge in 2026.
However, it has been a weekend of mixed fortunes for both drivers this weekend, with Fernando Alonso running in the points and Stroll unable to progress from the back of the field.
