Marko fumes at 'beginners' ERROR after Perez crash

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has spoken out on the dramatic late collision which forced Sergio Perez out of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver was well in contention to secure a first podium finish since April's Chinese GP, but came into contact with Ferrari star Carlos Sainz before hitting the barriers in the closing stages.

The incident prompted a virtual safety car, which remained in place for the remainder of the race, allowing Oscar Piastri to clinch his second career victory in comfort having faced significant pressure from pole-sitter Charles Leclerc throughout.

George Russell was the lucky beneficiary of the crash, with the Brit stealing in to claim an unexpected spot on the podium.

Championship rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen rounded off the top five as the McLaren driver made another dent in the Dutchman's lead, despite starting the afternoon from P15.

Sergio Perez crashed out in Baku following a crash with Carlos Sainz

McLaren have replaced Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings

'Unnecessary' collision sparks anger

Speaking shortly after the chequered flag, Red Bull boss Marko offered his reaction to what was another disappointing day for the team.

With just seven races remaining, they now trail McLaren in the standings by 20 points, as their hopes of winning a third straight title took a potentially fatal hit.

In an interview with Sky Germany, the Austrian said : "Now we have to see if we will be able to put the car back together.

"We will be able to put the car back but not in the way we planned it, especially what we planned for Singapore at trial times is not possible now.

"So it is a massive setback."

Helmut Marko was frustrated after losing out on crucial championship points

The 81-year-old went on to lay the blame for the incident squarely at the door of Sainz, as he criticised the Spaniard's actions.

He continued: “I see Sainz's abrupt move to the left - that caused the crash. I don't think it is necessary to provoke something like that two laps before the end.

"Perez came out much better. Of course he didn't do it on purpose, he stayed on his line.

"If something like that happens to beginners that would not be a surprise but not with two drivers with such experience.

"It cost us a lot of points. Now for Singapore it will be even more difficult - that's a shame.”

