close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren star narrowly avoids EMBARRASSING slip-up in car scare

McLaren star narrowly avoids EMBARRASSING slip-up in car scare

McLaren star narrowly avoids EMBARRASSING slip-up in car scare

McLaren star narrowly avoids EMBARRASSING slip-up in car scare

McLaren's post-race celebrations following the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix almost ended in catastrophe for one of the team's star drivers.

The British outfit enjoyed a near-perfect afternoon on the streets of Baku, as Oscar Piastri clinched a second victory of the season, while drivers' title contender Lando Norris finished fourth having started the day from 15th on the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment as star driver flips car in Azerbaijan

WATCH Lando Norris reacts to “snitch” board radio accusations

The duo's 38-point haul was enough to move them ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' championship following another disastrous race for the reigning champions.

Max Verstappen was powerless to keep a rampant Norris at bay as he finished one place behind in fifth, while Sergio Perez crashed out on the penultimate lap after clashing with Carlos Sainz, and ending his chances of securing a first podium finish since April.

It was a devastating blow for the struggling Mexican - and his team - as a chance to pick up vital points was squandered.

With just seven races remaining of this season, Red Bull now find themselves in the unfamiliar position of playing catch-up to their rivals.

McLaren celebrated going top of the constructors' standings in Baku
It was another dismal afternoon for Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen

Piastri reflexes prevent fall

McLaren CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella led the post-race celebrations featuring both drivers and a jubilant backroom team.

However, Piastri could count himself a little fortunate to make it along, after coming close to suffering an embarrassing injury just moments earlier.

Exiting his car to take the acclaim of his squad before collecting his first-place trophy, the Australian lost his balance and had to put his quick reflexes to good use in order to prevent an untimely fall.

READ MORE: Hamilton RELEGATED in Azerbaijan after late FIA penalty decision

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 McLaren Lando Norris Sergio Perez
Sky Sports F1 presenter undergoes emergency surgery in Baku
F1 on TV

Sky Sports F1 presenter undergoes emergency surgery in Baku

  • Yesterday 18:57
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE

  • Yesterday 12:35

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 driver caught up in AWKWARD social media blunder

  • 36 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren star narrowly avoids EMBARRASSING slip-up in car scare

  • 1 hour ago
Christian Horner

Horner under ‘pressure’ following nightmare Red Bull result

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen snitching verdict

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED after huge FIA announcement

  • Today 18:57
F1 Superstars

British F1 star makes history at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • Today 17:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x