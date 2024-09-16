McLaren star narrowly avoids EMBARRASSING slip-up in car scare
McLaren's post-race celebrations following the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix almost ended in catastrophe for one of the team's star drivers.
The British outfit enjoyed a near-perfect afternoon on the streets of Baku, as Oscar Piastri clinched a second victory of the season, while drivers' title contender Lando Norris finished fourth having started the day from 15th on the grid.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment as star driver flips car in Azerbaijan
WATCH Lando Norris reacts to “snitch” board radio accusations
The duo's 38-point haul was enough to move them ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' championship following another disastrous race for the reigning champions.
Max Verstappen was powerless to keep a rampant Norris at bay as he finished one place behind in fifth, while Sergio Perez crashed out on the penultimate lap after clashing with Carlos Sainz, and ending his chances of securing a first podium finish since April.
It was a devastating blow for the struggling Mexican - and his team - as a chance to pick up vital points was squandered.
With just seven races remaining of this season, Red Bull now find themselves in the unfamiliar position of playing catch-up to their rivals.
Piastri reflexes prevent fall
McLaren CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella led the post-race celebrations featuring both drivers and a jubilant backroom team.
However, Piastri could count himself a little fortunate to make it along, after coming close to suffering an embarrassing injury just moments earlier.
Exiting his car to take the acclaim of his squad before collecting his first-place trophy, the Australian lost his balance and had to put his quick reflexes to good use in order to prevent an untimely fall.
A bit steadier in the car, than out of it 😉— Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2024
What a drive from Oscar Piastri! 👏#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/1p2WzStMAo
READ MORE: Hamilton RELEGATED in Azerbaijan after late FIA penalty decision
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov