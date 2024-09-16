McLaren's post-race celebrations following the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix almost ended in catastrophe for one of the team's star drivers.

The British outfit enjoyed a near-perfect afternoon on the streets of Baku, as Oscar Piastri clinched a second victory of the season, while drivers' title contender Lando Norris finished fourth having started the day from 15th on the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment as star driver flips car in Azerbaijan

WATCH Lando Norris reacts to “snitch” board radio accusations

The duo's 38-point haul was enough to move them ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' championship following another disastrous race for the reigning champions.

Max Verstappen was powerless to keep a rampant Norris at bay as he finished one place behind in fifth, while Sergio Perez crashed out on the penultimate lap after clashing with Carlos Sainz, and ending his chances of securing a first podium finish since April.

It was a devastating blow for the struggling Mexican - and his team - as a chance to pick up vital points was squandered.

With just seven races remaining of this season, Red Bull now find themselves in the unfamiliar position of playing catch-up to their rivals.

McLaren celebrated going top of the constructors' standings in Baku

It was another dismal afternoon for Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen

Piastri reflexes prevent fall

McLaren CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella led the post-race celebrations featuring both drivers and a jubilant backroom team.

However, Piastri could count himself a little fortunate to make it along, after coming close to suffering an embarrassing injury just moments earlier.

Exiting his car to take the acclaim of his squad before collecting his first-place trophy, the Australian lost his balance and had to put his quick reflexes to good use in order to prevent an untimely fall.

A bit steadier in the car, than out of it 😉



What a drive from Oscar Piastri! 👏#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/1p2WzStMAo — Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2024

READ MORE: Hamilton RELEGATED in Azerbaijan after late FIA penalty decision

Related