FIA deliver Azerbaijan punishment verdict on Red Bull star crash

The FIA have announced their official verdict on an incident involving a Red Bull star during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Formula 1's 17th race of the season in Baku was a thrilling affair, with Oscar Piastri claiming his second career victory by holding off a resurgent Charles Leclerc.

Championship protagonists Lando Norris and Max Verstappen could only finish down in fourth and fifth, with a number of other drivers impressing in their performances away from the championship battle.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez did exactly that, presenting a real challenge for the race victory, before crashing out on the penultimate lap in an incident involving Carlos Sainz.

Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz collided in Baku

Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Perez crash verdict revealed

The pair came together on the exit of Turn 2, after it looked like Perez had lost a podium place on the penultimate lap.

In their post-race press conferences, both drivers blamed each other for the huge crash, with the stewards announcing that they would both be called to the stewards' room under investigation.

Now, the FIA have announced their official verdict, with neither driver being penalised. In a document from the sport's governing body, they said: "The Stewards checked the driving line of the drivers on pervious laps.

"Sainz was on or close to his normal racing line, which forms a slight angle away from the right hand wall. From the exit to the point of contact he move approximately one car width further away from the wall.

"Perez moved approximately half a car width further away from the same wall, being more parallel to the right hand wall. It was thus apparent that while ahead, and having the right to drive his line, Sainz did move slightly towards a car that he had limited vision of.

"At the same time, there was nothing unusual about Perez’s line, but he could have done more to avoid the car that he had better view of. In conclusion, the Stewards deem this to be a racing incident with neither driver being predominantly at fault, and take no further action."

