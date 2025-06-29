FIA consider major F1 rule change after Red Bull action

The FIA are reportedly considering changes to their F1 protest rules following a controversial series of actions by Red Bull this season.

In 2025, Christian Horner's outfit has suffered a considerable dip in performance, which has left them down in fourth place in the constructors' standings they once dominated not so long ago.

McLaren have taken over as the frontrunners in the team championship, currently way ahead of the competition on 417 points.

As a result of the papaya team's dominance, fans have been closely watching the battles lower down the order, with the fight between Mercedes and Red Bull often the more interesting topic on a race weekend.

In Canada, it was the Silver Arrows star George Russell who crossed the line first after a crash between the McLaren drivers, which triggered a safety car on lap 67.

However, Russell's victory was not officially confirmed by the FIA until five hours after the chequered flag had been waved as a result of a protest lodged by Red Bull over the British star's driving under the safety car conditions.

Despite having no new evidence, Red Bull submitted their late protest in a bid to have Max Verstappen promoted ahead of Russell in Montreal, but the FIA dismissed it.

A protest involving George Russell and Max Verstappen may trigger a new approach to FIA protests

Will the FIA change their F1 protest rules?

Red Bull's unsuccessful protest has now led to calls for the FIA to introduce a stricter approach to the process.

As things stand, F1 teams only have to put down a mere €2,000 deposit to lodge a protest, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff telling F1 media an increase to this charge could be what is needed to prevent futile protests like Red Bull's.

"No one is a fan of higher fines, but in that instance, absolutely put in a fine, and I think the president of the FIA [Mohammed Ben Sulayem] is working on that," Wolff said.

"Put in a fine that, at least if you lose it, is a little bit of an embarrassment that you lost so much money, and you're going to think twice whether you do it. I think this is along the lines the FIA are thinking."

