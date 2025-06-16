Mercedes F1 star George Russell's Canadian GP victory under threat after late Red Bull protest
Mercedes F1 star George Russell's Canadian GP victory under threat after late Red Bull protest
Mercedes F1 star George Russell faces a nervous wait to find out whether his victory at the Canadian Grand Prix is secure following a late Red Bull protest in Montreal.
Christian Horner's team have taken issue with Russell's driving under safety car conditions at the end of the race.
F1 Results Today: McLaren team-mates COLLIDE to blow championship wide open at Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen accused the Mercedes star of braking harshly behind the safety car, so much so that the Dutchman went past Russell due to the change in momentum.
No issue was made of the incident during the race, so Red Bull will need to present new evidence to get the decision overturned, such is the criteria for their post-race protest to be upheld.
If Russell is hit with a penalty it will mean that Verstappen is crowned the winner in Canada after he crossed the line in P2.
Both drivers have been summoned to see the stewards with a decision expected in due course.
More to follow...
READ MORE: Lando Norris CRASHES into Oscar Piastri at Canadian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes F1 star George Russell's Canadian GP victory under threat after late Red Bull protest
- 19 minutes ago
FIA summon McLaren F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri over Canadian GP crash
- 1 hour ago
F1 star claims rival 'ruined' his weekend after LATE FIA penalty issued at Canadian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
'George Russell can WIN F1 title this year' - Canadian Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: McLaren team-mates COLLIDE to blow championship wide open at Canadian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Lando Norris CRASHES into Oscar Piastri at Canadian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june