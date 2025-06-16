close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen and George Russell

Mercedes F1 star George Russell's Canadian GP victory under threat after late Red Bull protest

Mercedes F1 star George Russell's Canadian GP victory under threat after late Red Bull protest

Max Verstappen and George Russell

Mercedes F1 star George Russell faces a nervous wait to find out whether his victory at the Canadian Grand Prix is secure following a late Red Bull protest in Montreal.

Christian Horner's team have taken issue with Russell's driving under safety car conditions at the end of the race.

F1 Results Today: McLaren team-mates COLLIDE to blow championship wide open at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen accused the Mercedes star of braking harshly behind the safety car, so much so that the Dutchman went past Russell due to the change in momentum.

No issue was made of the incident during the race, so Red Bull will need to present new evidence to get the decision overturned, such is the criteria for their post-race protest to be upheld.

If Russell is hit with a penalty it will mean that Verstappen is crowned the winner in Canada after he crossed the line in P2.

Both drivers have been summoned to see the stewards with a decision expected in due course.

More to follow...

READ MORE: Lando Norris CRASHES into Oscar Piastri at Canadian Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes McLaren Lando Norris Christian Horner
'George Russell can WIN F1 title this year' - Canadian Grand Prix Hot Takes
Canadian Grand Prix

'George Russell can WIN F1 title this year' - Canadian Grand Prix Hot Takes

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: McLaren team-mates COLLIDE to blow championship wide open at Canadian Grand Prix
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: McLaren team-mates COLLIDE to blow championship wide open at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

Canadian Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 star George Russell's Canadian GP victory under threat after late Red Bull protest

  • 19 minutes ago
Canadian Grand Prix

FIA summon McLaren F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri over Canadian GP crash

  • 1 hour ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 star claims rival 'ruined' his weekend after LATE FIA penalty issued at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Canadian Grand Prix

'George Russell can WIN F1 title this year' - Canadian Grand Prix Hot Takes

  • 2 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: McLaren team-mates COLLIDE to blow championship wide open at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

Lando Norris CRASHES into Oscar Piastri at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x