Mercedes F1 star George Russell's Canadian GP victory under threat after late Red Bull protest

Mercedes F1 star George Russell faces a nervous wait to find out whether his victory at the Canadian Grand Prix is secure following a late Red Bull protest in Montreal.

Christian Horner's team have taken issue with Russell's driving under safety car conditions at the end of the race.

Max Verstappen accused the Mercedes star of braking harshly behind the safety car, so much so that the Dutchman went past Russell due to the change in momentum.

No issue was made of the incident during the race, so Red Bull will need to present new evidence to get the decision overturned, such is the criteria for their post-race protest to be upheld.

If Russell is hit with a penalty it will mean that Verstappen is crowned the winner in Canada after he crossed the line in P2.

Both drivers have been summoned to see the stewards with a decision expected in due course.

