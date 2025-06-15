Lando Norris CRASHES into Oscar Piastri at Canadian Grand Prix
McLaren F1 team-mates and title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have crashed at the Canadian Grand Prix, initiating a dramatic finale in Montreal.
Norris' front wing touched the rear of Piastri's tyre as the pair battled for fourth place, and the British driver found himself in the barrier.
The incident brought out a safety car and Norris was forced to retire from the race, with Piastri's McLaren also receiving damage.
However, the Aussie did not lose position under the safety car conditions and remains behind Kimi Antonelli in fourth.
Norris was apologetic to McLaren over team radio, and admitted fault for the incident to his race engineer Will Joseph.
"I'm sorry. All my bad. All my fault," he said.
"Stupid from me."
The McLaren team have frequently stated that their two drivers are free to race in 2025, but must now face the consequences of both of their drivers being in the title fight.
As McLaren suffered, George Russell emerged victorious in Canada and the race finished under the safety car following Norris' crash.
