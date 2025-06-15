Championship leader loses out as F1 star flies off track at Canadian GP

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri lost out in the early stages of the Canadian Grand Prix, whilst Alex Albon went flying off the track.

Max Verstappen and George Russell managed to get past Turn 1 cleanly, with the Mercedes star maintaining his lead ahead of the champion.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star handed major FIA penalty as disqualification statement issued at Canadian GP

However, the younger Mercedes driver also had a fantastic start, with Kimi Antonelli leapfrogging to third place ahead of championship leader Piastri.

Further down the grid, Albon ended up flying across the grass as he fought Franco Colapinto for P10 in a disappointing opening lap for the Williams star.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris was unable to make any significant gains during the opening laps of the Canadian GP and remained behind the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, his championship chances in jeopardy.

Russell an early winner at Canadian GP

Russell managed to keep his Mercedes out of DRS range from Verstappen during the first few laps, as he built an advantage over his rival in his quest for his first race win of the year.

The British driver has demonstrated impressive form throughout the Canadian GP race weekend and 2025 season, but his contract with Mercedes will expire in 2026.

Russell is yet to ink a new deal with his current F1 team, amid rumours that the door could still be open for his rival - Verstappen - at Mercedes.

READ MORE: FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

Related